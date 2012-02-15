TEXT: S&P Report Discusses Solar's Risks To MidAmerican Energy Hldgs

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Feb. 14, 2012--
MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. (MEHC; BBB+/Stable/--), whose
recent announcement that it is acquiring two utility-scale solar
projects from First Solar was applauded by a beleaguered solar
industry, may nonetheless face long-term challenges as it moves
into project financing renewable investments, says a report
published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
"The solar industry, amid falling panel prices, sluggish
power consumption, and company consolidations, is cheering the
announcement as evidence that solar generation technology is
attracting capital from mainstream energy players," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anne Selting. "However, MEHC
has built its reputation on acquiring stable, regulated
integrated electric and gas utilities," Ms. Selting added.
The report, titled "Industry Cheers Notwithstanding,
MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. Is Not Immune To Large-Scale
Solar Energy's Risks," provides answers to frequently asked
questions that stem from MEHC's announcement. Topics include the
projects in which MEHC is investing, how MEHC's renewables
investments might affect our assessment of MEHC's business and
financial risk profiles, and whether the creation of a
renewables subsidiary means a change in MEHC's focus to riskier
assets outside of the utility space.
