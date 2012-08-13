TEXT-S&P: All Ratings Lowered On Momentive Performance Materials Inc

Overview

-- Oversupply and anemic global economic conditions will likely cause Albany, N.Y.-based silicone and quartz producer Momentive Performance Materials Inc.'s (MPM) earnings and cash flow to remain weaker than we previously expected.

-- Consequently, we think covenant cushions will shrink, and we are revising our liquidity assessment to 'weak' from 'adequate'.

-- We are lowering all our ratings on MPM by two notches, including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-'.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's capital structure is unsustainable at the current earnings level, increasing the likelihood of another downgrade during the next few quarters.

Rating Action

On Aug. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered all of its ratings on MPM by two notches, including the corporate credit rating to 'CCC' from 'B-' (see list below). The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The likelihood that earnings and cash flow will remain very weak for the next several quarters prompted the downgrade. In our view, leverage is unsustainably high, with total adjusted debt to EBITDA above 15x as of June 30, 2012. At that date, total adjusted debt was nearly $4 billion. We adjust debt to include pay-in-kind (PIK) seller notes at MPM's direct parent company Momentive Performance Materials Holdings Inc. (unrated). Our debt adjustment also includes tax-adjusted unfunded postretirement obligations and capitalized operating leases.

The ratings on MPM reflect the company's highly leveraged financial profile and what we deem to be a fair business risk profile. MPM's debt and leverage have been very high ever since controlling shareholder Apollo Global Management L.P. (Apollo) acquired the company from General Electric Co. in 2006. But, beginning in the second half of 2011, earnings and cash flow weakness have caused leverage to reach very aggressive levels. Earnings challenges stem from:

-- Overcapacity in silicones, which has resulted in competitive pricing;

-- A slowdown in the semiconductor industry, leading to lower demand for quartz;

-- Customer inventory reductions in late 2011; and

-- Weaker economic conditions in Europe and China.

During the first half of 2012, the company used about $120 million of cash. Our base case assumes that, despite steps to lower operating costs, free operating cash flow will be somewhat negative in the second half of this year. Key assumptions for full-year 2012 include:

-- $100 million of capital spending;

-- A total of $30 million of restructuring outlays and costs to achieve synergies with Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. (MSC; B-/Stable/--);

-- Pension funding of $19 million; and

-- Working capital becoming a slight source of cash in the second half of 2012 so that it is neither a major source nor use of cash for the full year. However, this could change if raw material costs spike.

Beyond 2012, unless earnings improve significantly, we expect free operating cash flow to remain negative. This would result in an increase in net debt. Debt will also increase as a function of the PIK feature of the seller note at the parent holding company. Consequently, we believe debt leverage will remain unsustainably high during the next several quarters, increasing the likelihood of a default or debt restructuring in the absence of a meaningful reversal of business trends. Moreover, MPM has considerably more debt than its primary competitors, which could erode its competitiveness over time if it impedes sufficient business reinvestment.

MPM is a large producer of silicones (representing more than 90% of sales and about 75% of EBITDA in 2011), which are used in a wide variety of applications. MPM also produces quartz, which is used primarily in semiconductors. Both its businesses are cyclical, but this cyclicality has historically been more pronounced in quartz than in silicones. Silicones are used in construction, transportation, personal care, electronics, and agriculture. It is generally used as an additive, providing or enhancing attributes, such as resistance (to heat, ultraviolet light, or chemicals), lubrication, adhesion, or viscosity. Positive industry factors include significant consolidation and historically above-average growth rates, though there is vulnerability to volume and margin declines during periods of economic contraction or downturns in key end markets. We believe that capital intensity, technological know-how, and well-established customer relations provide meaningful entry barriers. MPM benefits from good diversification by end market and region, as well as an increasing contribution from specialty products.

MPM is backward integrated to a high degree into the production of siloxane, a key intermediate raw material. Siloxane industry capacity increased significantly in 2011, with an MPM joint venture and another major competitor completing expansions in Asia. With the economic slowdown there and in Europe, this new capacity has resulted in price competition in silicones. MPM is also subject to fluctuations in market prices for its key raw materials, silicon metal and methanol, which have proven more difficult to pass on to customers amid soft recent market conditions. In its quartz business, MPM relies on a large supplier, Unimin Corp., with whom it has historically had a long-term agreement. The parties have extended their current agreement to Sept. 30, 2012, while they negotiate a new long-term agreement. We assume an agreement can be reached that assures MPM of supply at an affordable cost.

We believe that the merger of MPM and MSC benefits credit quality only modestly. In October 2010, Apollo placed the two companies under a single holding company. Although each company maintains a separate capital structure, we assess both in a manner that recognizes their shared parentage. Therefore, we could lower the ratings on MSC if we determine that financial profile weakness at MPM elevates credit risk at the combined company.

Liquidity

We are revising our liquidity assessment on MPM to "weak," as defined in our liquidity criteria.

As of June 30, 2012, MPM had $224 million of availability under its $300 million revolving credit facility, plus cash of $115 million. The company extended its debt maturity profile with two refinancings earlier this year. It also increased headroom under the senior secured net leverage covenant in its credit facilities by reducing senior secured bank debt with senior unsecured note proceeds. As of June 30, 2012, senior secured net leverage was 2.40x vs. a covenant maximum of 4.25x. However, we believe the risk of increased borrowings and lower EBITDA could restrict availability to the point that liquidity sources are insufficient to cover expected uses.

Our liquidity assessment also includes the following observations and assumptions:

-- MPM has the ability to add pro forma cost savings to EBITDA in the calculation of the leverage covenant in its bank credit facilities.

-- MPM has a provision for equity cures under its financial covenant, which could provide the equity sponsor an opportunity to support its investment in MPM if the company breaches this covenant.

-- We assume that lenders will fulfill their commitments to extend the revolving credit facility to December 2014 upon its December 2012 maturity. Other debt maturities are minimal until 2014.

Recovery analysis

We rate MPM's senior secured credit facilities 'B-' (two notches above the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in a payment default. We rate the company's senior secured notes at 'CCC' (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', denoting our expectation of an average (30%-50%) recovery. We rate its second-lien notes, springing second-lien notes, and subordinated notes 'CC' (two notches below the corporate credit rating), with a recovery rating of '6', reflecting our expectation of negligible (0-10%) recovery. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on MPM to be published on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that silicone overcapacity and a tepid global economy will keep MPM's operating results weak for the foreseeable future. We also believe that the risk of increased borrowings and lower EBITDA could restrict availability under the company's revolving credit facility.

We could lower the ratings during the next few quarters if industry conditions and the company's performance do not improve and MPM continues to consume cash, heightening the probability of a payment default or covenant breach. We could also lower the ratings if the company voluntarily restructures or repurchases its debt in such a way that results in anything less than full and timely repayment.

On the other hand, we could revise the outlook to stable if earnings and cash flow strengthen, leverage declines, liquidity stabilizes, and MPM remains comfortably in compliance with covenants.

Ratings List

Downgraded

To From

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Corporate credit rating CCC/Negative/-- B-/Negative/--

Senior secured credit facilities B- B+

Recovery rating 1 1

Senior secured notes CCC B-

Recovery rating 4 4

Senior secured second lien CC CCC

Recovery rating 6 6

Senior unsecured CC CCC

Recovery rating 6 6

Subordinated CC CCC

Recovery rating 6 6

Momentive Performance Materials GmbH

Senior secured credit facilities B- B+

Recovery rating 1 1

Momentive Performance Materials USA Inc.

Senior secured credit facilities B- B+

Recovery rating 1 1