TEXT: Fitch Downgrades and Withdraws Rtgs on 2 MS ACES SPC Notes

HONG KONG, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
and simultaneously withdrawn the ratings on Morgan Stanley ACES
SPC Series 2007-16 and Series 2007-33 notes due to tranche
default. Both transactions are synthetic corporate CDOs
referencing a portfolio of over 120 corporate obligations mainly
in the U.S. and Europe.
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2007-16 (ACES 2007-16)
USD3.904m notes due October 2012 downgraded to 'Dsf' from
'Csf'; rating withdrawn
Morgan Stanley ACES SPC Series 2007-33 (ACES 2007-33)
USD6.844m notes due February 2013 downgraded to 'Dsf' from
'Csf'; rating withdrawn
The downgrades follow the receipt of loss notices on the
rated tranches after the valuation of the defaulted reference
entity, PMI Group, Inc., resulted in the cumulative loss of each
transaction exceeding the subordination amount. To date, both
transactions have suffered nine credit events, which have
resulted in 13% and 42% losses to ACES 2007-16 and ACES 2007-33,
respectively.
As a result of the rating withdrawal, Fitch is no longer
maintaining the recovery estimates on both transactions. The
agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of
the transactions.