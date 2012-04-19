TEXT-S&P Upgrades MSCI To 'BB+' On Lower Leverage

Overview

-- U.S. investment decision support tools provider MSCI is reducing its debt by approximately $200 million through refinancing. -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on MSCI to 'BB+' from 'BB'.

-- In addition, we are raising the issue-level rating on the amended senior secured credit facilities to 'BBB' from 'BB+' and revising the recovery rating to '1' from '2'.

-- The stable outlook reflects MSCI's consistent operating performance through economic cycles and our expectation that its financial policy will be consistent with the intermediate financial risk profile.

Rating Action

On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on New York City-based MSCI Inc. to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The rating outlook is stable.

We also raised the issue-level rating on the company's senior secured credit facilities, consisting of a $1.125 billion term loan B to 'BBB' from 'BB+'. At the same time, we revised the recovery rating on this debt to '1' from '2'. We assigned a 'BBB' rating with a '1' recovery rating to the $600 million term loan A and the $100 million revolver. The '1' recovery rating indicates our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The ratings reflect MSCI's "fair" business and "intermediate" financial risk profiles. We expect solid revenue growth and good cash flow generation in fiscal 2012, resulting in an improving financial profile and leverage (adjusted for operating leases) near the 2x range.

MSCI is a provider of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics, and corporate governance products and services. Major products include global equity indices marketed under the MSCI brand and risk and portfolio management analytics marketed under the RiskMetrics and Barra brands. The acquisition of RiskMetrics in 2010 added risk management and governance capabilities and somewhat diversified the company's product portfolio. MSCI's asset-based fee (ABF) revenues--part of the index segment--are based on the clients' assets under management (AUM) linked to MSCI indices and are growing rapidly from a small base.

We consider MSCI's business risk profile fair, reflecting a narrow product focus, with revenues mostly tied to the health of the investment management industry, as well as potential competitive threats from other financial index providers with greater brand recognition. MSCI's position as one of the market leaders in its respective product lines, with strong brand recognition and a global footprint, partially offsets those factors. In addition, the company's mostly subscription-based revenues are recurring, with client retention rates near 90%, helping it temper the effects of the financial industry downturn in 2008-2009. The revenue base is relatively diverse, with the top 10 customers accounting for about 25% of revenues and about half of revenues coming from outside the Americas. We believe that secular investment trends, including globalization of investing, the popularity of passive investments, and growing demand for risk measurement position the company for further growth in the intermediate term.

Organic revenue growth was about 10% in 2011, led by strong growth in index products and risk management analytics. Based on growth trends entering 2012 and the highly recurring subscription revenue base, we expect mid- to high-single-digit revenue increases in fiscal 2012, led by continuing demand for index products. We expect MSCI's adjusted EBITDA margin to stabilize in the current high-40% range as the company balances its scalable cost structure against product investment needs.

Standard & Poor's views MSCI as having an intermediate financial risk profile. Its recurring, subscription-based revenue model and modest capital requirements generate consistent cash flow. We anticipate this trend continuing through fiscal 2012, with free operating cash flow (FOCF) in excess of $200 million. Pro forma leverage, adjusted for the proposed $200 million debt repayment and capitalized operating leases, is about 2.3x as of fiscal year-end 2011 versus a peak of about 4.0x following the RiskMetrics acquisition in 2010, and reflects MSCI's commitment to a more conservative financial profile. We further expect leverage to decline modestly in fiscal 2012, mostly through EBITDA growth.

Liquidity

MSCI has "adequate" liquidity. Sources of liquidity include pro forma cash and investments of about $200 million, of which about one-third is held overseas and partly subject to repatriation taxes; an undrawn revolving credit facility of $100 million; and FOCF which we anticipate will exceed $200 million in fiscal 2012. Uses of cash are modest, with low mandatory debt amortization of $11 million per year, minimal working capital needs, and capital expenditures likely to peak in the $50 million range in fiscal 2012.

Our assessment of MSCI's liquidity profile also incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors:

-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 to 24 months.

-- We expect net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 15% decline in estimated EBITDA in the next 12 months. -- We anticipate the company will make modest acquisitions during the next 12 to 24 months.

-- MSCI is likely able to absorb revenue and margin pressures arising from an industry downturn with minimal need for refinancing.

-- MSCI has adequate headroom under its covenants.

-- There are no significant debt maturities in the near term.

Recovery analysis

For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on MSCI, to be published separately on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable rating outlook reflects MSCI's steady operating performance through economic cycles and our expectation that its financial policy will be consistent with the intermediate financial risk profile. An upgrade is unlikely over the next year given our assessment of the business risk and current financial profile. A downgrade would be the result of a more aggressive financial policy, such as a large debt-financed acquisition, resulting in sustained leverage above the mid-3x level.