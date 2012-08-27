BRIEF-Moody's reviews M&T for downgrade (A3 senior) following acquisition announcement

UPDATE 1-Starboard takes 6.6 pct stake in Tribune Media
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
Aug 28 Moody's Investors Service placed the ratings of M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) and its subsidiaries on review for downgrade. The holding company is rated A3 for senior debt and its lead bank, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, has a standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR)/baseline credit assessment (BCA) of C+/a2 and deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1.
Feb 21 Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, said on Tuesday that activist investor Starboard Value LP had taken a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
* Valmont reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
* Kestrel Gold -On Feb. 21 Alberta Securities Commission, British Columbia Securities Commission each issued order revoking previous cease trade orders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: