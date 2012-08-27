版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 07:45 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's reviews M&T for downgrade (A3 senior) following acquisition announcement

Aug 28 Moody's Investors Service placed the ratings of M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) and its subsidiaries on review for downgrade. The holding company is rated A3 for senior debt and its lead bank, Manufacturers & Traders Trust Company, has a standalone bank financial strength rating (BFSR)/baseline credit assessment (BCA) of C+/a2 and deposit ratings of A2/Prime-1.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐