BRIEF-Moody's disclosures on credit ratings of National Rural Utilities Coop

March 30 Moody's Disclosures on Credit Ratings of National Rural Utilities Coop. Finance Corp. This release does not constitute any change in Moody's ratings or rating rationale for National Rural Utilities Coop. Finance Corp.

