2012年 9月 25日

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the ratings of 10 local housing finance agency transactions to Aa1 from Aaa due to the downgrade of Natixis to A2/P-1 from Aa3/P-1

Sept 25 Moody's downgrades the ratings of 10 local housing finance agency deals to Aa1 from Aaa, removing the deals under review for possible downgrade. The rating actions follow the recent downgrades of Natixis to A2/P-1 from Aa3/P-1.

