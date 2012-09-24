版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 07:03 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the ratings of 7 housing finance agency transactions due to the downgrade of Natixis

Sept 25 Moody's downgrades the ratings of 7 housing finance agency deals to Aa1 from Aaa, removing the deals under review for possible downgrade. The rating actions follow the recent downgrades of Natixis to A2/P-1 from Aa3/P-1.

