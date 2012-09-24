版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades the ratings of 8 local housing finance agency transactions to Aa1(sf) from Aaa(sf) due to the downgrade of Natixis and Credit Agricole to A2/P-1 from Aa3/P-1

Sept 25 Moody's downgrades the ratings of 8 local housing finance agency transactions to Aa1(sf) from Aaa(sf) due to the downgrade of Natixis and Credit Agricole to A2/P-1 from Aa3/P-1

