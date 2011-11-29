版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 30日 星期三 07:19 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's reviews NCO's Caa1 CFR for upgrade; assigns B1 to proposed credit facility

Nov 30 NCO Group:

* Moody's reviews NCO's Caa1 CFR for upgrade; assigns B1 to proposed credit facility and Caa1 to proposed senior notes

