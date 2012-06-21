版本:
BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aaa rating to NY State Environmental Facilities Corp, State Clean and Drinking Water Revolving Funds Revenue Bonds

Date Moody's assigns Aaa rating to New York State Environmental Facilities Corp., State Clean and Drinking Water Revolving Funds Revenue Bonds (NYC Municipal Finance Authority - Second Resolution projects), Series 2012 D

