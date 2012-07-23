版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 06:50 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places Nexen's ratings on review for upgrade

July 24 Moody's Investors Service placed Nexen Inc.'s Baa3 senior unsecured rating and Ba1 subordinated rating on review for upgrade. Nexen's outlook was negative.

