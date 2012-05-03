版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 4日 星期五 06:21 BJT

TEXT-S&P Corrects NextEra Energy Capital Holdings Rating

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) May 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its rating on NextEra Energy Capital Holdings Inc.'s $400 million 2.6% debentures maturing Sept. 1, 2015 (ISIN: US302570BJ40), by raising it to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Because of an error, we lowered the rating on the debentures yesterday when we downgraded different debentures with the same maturity date due to a connection to equity units issued by parent NextEra Energy Inc.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐