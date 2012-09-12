版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 13日 星期四 07:23 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms NiSource at Baa3 stable

Sept 13 Moody's Investors Service affirmed NiSource Inc.'s ratings (its principal guaranteed financing vehicle NiSource Finance Corp. rated Baa3 senior unsecured) following the announcement of its latest financial plan which entails a substantial increase in capital spending over the next several years. The company's outlook remains stable.

