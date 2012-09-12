BRIEF-Moody's affirms NiSource at Baa3 stable

US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Sept 13 Moody's Investors Service affirmed NiSource Inc.'s ratings (its principal guaranteed financing vehicle NiSource Finance Corp. rated Baa3 senior unsecured) following the announcement of its latest financial plan which entails a substantial increase in capital spending over the next several years. The company's outlook remains stable.
* Dow down 0.25 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.15 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Court acknowledges that certification does not indicate that contractual pricing at issue is inappropriate
* Robert Richardson will continue to serve on board of trustees and as Executive Vice President Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: