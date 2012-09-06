版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A3 rating to NMAC's MTN bonds

Sept 6 Moody's Japan K.K. has assigned A3 rating to the bonds issued by Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC). The rating outlook is stable.

