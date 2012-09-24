版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 25日 星期二 07:00 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns A2 rating to the NTTA (TX) Series 2012 C and D First Tier Revenue Refunding Bonds

Sept 25 Moody's assigns A2 rating to the NTTA (TX) Series 2012 C and D First Tier Revenue Refunding Bonds

