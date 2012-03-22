版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 23日 星期五

BRIEF-Moody's Assigns Aaa Rating to Bank of Nova Scotia

March 23 Moody's Assigns Aaa Rating to Bank of Nova Scotia's Series 7, 8 and 9 Covered Bonds

