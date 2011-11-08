版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 9日 星期三 07:41 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's places NPC's ratings on review for possible downgrade

Nov 9 NPC:

* Moody's places NPC's ratings on review for possible downgrade

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐