BRIEF-Moody's affirms ratings of NRG Energy and GenOn Energy on merger announcement

BRIEF-Energy Transfer Equity files for potential mixed shelf
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
July 24 Moody's Investors Service today affirmed all of the ratings of NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG: Ba3 Corporate Family Rating) and of GenOn Energy, Inc., (GEN: B2 Corporate Family Rating) along with the debt instrument ratings at GEN subsidiaries, including GenOn Americas Generation, LLC (GENAG, B3 Senior Unsecured), GenOn Mid-Atlantic, LLC (GENMA, Ba1 Senior Secured) and GenOn REMA, LLC (GREMA, B1 Senior Secured) following the announcement of a stock for stock merger between NRG and GEN.
* Energy Transfer Equity Lp files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m5bfcM) Further company coverage:
* LPL Financial Holdings Inc says on March 3, 2017, co and certain of its subsidiaries entered into a purchase agreement
March 3 CSX Corp is nearing a deal with one of its largest investors, activist hedge fund Mantle Ridge LP, to sign up veteran railroad executive Hunter Harrison as the U.S. railroad company's CEO, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.