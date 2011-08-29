S&P Places NTELOS Sr Secd Rtgs On Watch Neg

(The following was released by the rating agency)

-- NTELOS Holdings Corp. expects to complete the spin-off of its wireline properties in the near term.

-- The transaction will not materially alter the company's business and financial risk profile, which remain weak and aggressive, respectively.

-- We are affirming the 'BB-' corporate credit rating.

-- We are placing the rating on the $795 million senior secured credit facilities ($743 million outstanding at June 30, 2011) on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting our view of weaker recovery prospects after the wireline spin-off.

-- The outlook remains stable.

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed the 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on NTELOS Holdings Inc. At the same time, we placed the issue-level rating on NTELOS' secured credit facilities on CreditWatch with negative implications. Subsequent to the spin-off of the wireline properties, we expect to lower the rating on NTELOS' secured debt to 'BB-' from 'BB', reflecting our view of weaker recovery prospects. The revised recovery rating on the secured debt after the wireline spin-off will be '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery of principal in the event of a default. The current recovery rating of '2', which does not incorporate the impact of the wireline separation, indicates an expectation of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery.

"The 'BB-' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Waynesboro, Va.-based communications provider NTELOS incorporate the impact of the pending separation of the company's wireless and wireline businesses," explained Standard & Poor's credit analyst Richard Siderman. NTELOS will become a pure regional wireless company upon the spin-off its competitive local exchange (CLEC) and rural local exchange (RLEC) businesses to newly created Lumos Networks Inc (Lumos).

As part of the transaction, which NTELOS expects to close in 2011, unrated Lumos will pay NTELOS a dividend of between $315 million to $325 million, the bulk of those proceeds to be used by NTELOS to repay a portion of its term loan, reducing the outstanding balance to under $460 million.

"We expect to lower the secured debt rating by one notch upon separation of the two businesses," said Mr. Siderman, "reflecting our view that despite the reduction of the term loan from the Lumos dividend, spinning off the wireline properties weakens recovery prospects for NTELOS' secured credit facilities." In particular, that view contemplates the potential scenario in which the Sprint wholesale services contract, responsible for a significant and growing share revenue, either is not renewed in 2015 or is renewed under markedly less favorable terms. Accordingly, we expect to revise the recovery rating for the secured credit facilities to '3', indicating our expectation of 50%-70% recovery of principal in the event of a default from the current '2' recovery rating, which denotes 70%-90% recovery of principal.

