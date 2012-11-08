TEXT-S&P Assigns NTELOS' $500 Mil. Terms Loans 'BB-' Rtg

SAN FRANCISCO (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 8, 2012--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB-' issue-level
rating and `4' recovery rating to Waynesboro, Va.-based regional
wireless carrier NTELOS Holdings Corp. (NTELOS; BB-/Stable/--)
subsidiary NTELOS Inc.'s $150 million term loan A due 2015 and
its $350 million term loan B due 2019. Proceeds will refinance
the approximately $460 million outstanding on the current term
loan which matures in 2015.
At the same time, we withdrew our `BB-' rating on NTELOS
Inc.'s $475 million senior secured credit facility due 2019, the
earlier-anticipated financing that has been supplanted by the
new term loans.
The recovery rating of '4' indicates our expectation for
average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal in the event of a
payment default. The $35 million revolving credit facility will
be terminated as part of the refinancing. (For the corporate
credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on NTELOS
published on June 22, 2012.)
Ratings List
NTELOS Holdings Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/--
Ratings Assigned
NTELOS Inc.
$150 Mil. Term Loan A Due 2015 BB-
Recovery Rating 4
$350 Mil. Term Loan B Due 2019 BB-
Recovery Rating 4
Ratings Withdrawn
To From
NTELOS Inc.
$475 Mil. Credit Fac. Due 2019 N.R. BB-
Recovery Rating N.R. 4