版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 06:14 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's: Aaa to Variable MuniFund Term Preferred Shares issued by three Nuveen closed-end funds

August 31 Nuveen Dividend Advantage Muni Fund:

* Moody's assigns Aaa ratings to Variable MuniFund Term Preferred Shares issued by three Nuveen closed-end funds

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐