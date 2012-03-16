BRIEF: Moody's confirms Omnicare's ratings (Ba3 CFR)

版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 16日 星期五 08:01 BJT

March 16 Moody's confirms Omnicare's ratings (Ba3 CFR) with stable outlook

