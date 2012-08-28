版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 13:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Pacnet to B2; review for further downgrade

Aug 28 Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family and senior secured bond ratings of Pacnet Limited to B2 from B1. The ratings remain under review for further downgrade.

