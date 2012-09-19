版本:
BRIEF-Moody's confirms PDC Energy's B2 CFR with positive outlook

Sept 20 Moody's Investors Service confirmed PDC Energy, Inc.'s (PDC) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its B3 senior unsecured note rating.

