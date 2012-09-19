BRIEF-Moody's confirms PDC Energy's B2 CFR with positive outlook

Nikkei falls to 2-1/2 week lows, hit by strong yen, weak financials
* Mining stocks underperform after oil prices tumble on Friday
Sept 20 Moody's Investors Service confirmed PDC Energy, Inc.'s (PDC) B2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and its B3 senior unsecured note rating.
MELBOURNE, Feb 27 London copper prices inched towards the key level of $6,000 a tonne on Monday, with supply concerns simmering amid production stoppages at the world's two biggest copper mines.
Feb 24 U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Inc warned this week that it could take the Indonesian government to arbitration and seek damages over a contractual dispute that has halted operations at the world's second-biggest copper mine.