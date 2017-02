Oct 12 Moody's Investors Service assigned a P-2 short term rating to Pentair Finance S.A. ("PF") (formerly Tyco Flow Control International Finance, S.A.). Moody's also affirmed the long term Baa2 rating of PF and Pentair Ltd. ("Pentair", formerly Tyco Flow Control International Ltd. (TFC)), which guarantees the debt of PF, as well as the Baa2 rating of Pentair Inc. ("Old Pentair"). The rating outlook remains stable.