版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 07:38 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates Pep Boy's proposed senior secured first mortgage loan Ba2; upgrades SGL; affirms all other ratings

Sept 21 Moody's rates Pep Boy's proposed senior secured first mortgage loan Ba2; upgrades SGL; affirms all other ratings

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐