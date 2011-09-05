TEXT-S&P: Various Rating Actions Taken On Seven Peruvian Banks

(The following was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 5, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised the
ratings on four Peruvian banks and affirmed the ratings on other
two banks after we raised the foreign currency sovereign rating
on the Republic of Peru on Aug. 30, 2011. The upgrade on the
sovereign foreign currency credit rating on Peru to 'BBB' from
'BBB-' reflects our expectations that broad fiscal and monetary
policy continuity under Peruvian President Ollanta Humala's new
government will support stronger economic policy flexibility and
growth.
We believe that stronger economic growth has positive
implications for the Peruvian banking system and should allow
Peruvian banks to continue improving its financial profile.
For that reason, we are upgrading the ratings on Peru's
three largest banks -- Banco de Credito del Peru, Banco
Continental S.A, and Scotiabank Peru -- to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The outlook on the three banks is stable. We are also upgrading
the rating on Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A. to 'BBB'
from 'BBB. While the stand alone credit profile on Cofide
remains unchanged, the upgrade reflects the higher foreign
currency rating on the Republic of Peru. The ratings on Banco
Internacional del Peru (BBB-/Stable) and n MiBanco, Banco de la
Microempresa S.A. (BB+/Stable/B) remain unchanged.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Republic of Peru Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating
Raised To 'BBB'; Outlook Is Stable, Aug. 30, 2011
-- Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004
RATING LIST
To From
Scotiabank Peru S.A.A.
BBB BBB-
Banco de Credito del Peru
BBB BBB-
Banco Continental S.A.
BBB BBB-
Corporacion Financiera de Desarrollo S.A.
BBB BBB-
Banco Internacional del Peru S.A.
BBB- BBB-
MiBanco, Banco de la Microempresa S.A.
BB+ BB+
