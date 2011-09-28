TEXT: S&P Affirms Petrotemex CCR At 'BB', Removes From CreditWatch

Sept 29 (The following was released by the ratings agency)

-- On Sept. 1, 2011, Petrotemex closed on the acquisition of Wellman for $185 million.

-- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'BB' global scale and 'mxA' national scale corporate credit ratings, and removing them from CreditWatch.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Petrotemex's leverage will remain in line with our expectations.

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its ratings, including the 'BB' global scale and 'mxA' national scale corporate credit ratings, on Grupo Petrotemex S.A. de C.V., while removing the ratings from CreditWatch.

We had placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications on June 28, 2011, following the company's announcement that it would acquire Wellman Inc. (not rated) in the U.S.

The outlook is stable.

The rating action followed the completion of our review of Petrotemex's pro forma business and financial profile, including the acquisition of Wellman, which it completed on Sept. 1, 2011, through Petrotemex subsidiary DAK Americas LLC (not rated), for about $185 million. The company financed the operation mostly with short-term debt.

"We assess Petrotemex's business risk profile as fair based on the company's limited product and geographic diversity, its exposure to price volatility in polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the industry's cyclical and capital-intensive nature, the difficult operating environment in North America, and the significant increase in leverage from prior acquisitions," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Francisco Gutierrez.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Petrotemex's leverage will remain in line with our expectations despite high oil prices and weaker macroeconomic conditions over the next two years.

