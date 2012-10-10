版本:
中国
2012年 10月 10日

BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Peugeot to Ba3; negative outlook

Oct 10 Moody's Investors Service has today downgraded to Ba3 from Ba2 the ratings of Peugeot S.A. ("PSA") and its rated subsidiary GIE PSA Trésorérie ("GIE").

