2012年 9月 20日

BRIEF-Moody's assigns definitive ratings to PFS premium finance ABS

Sept 20 Moody's Investors Service has assigned definitive ratings to a new issuance of premium finance asset backed notes, Series 2012-B (the 2012-B Notes), issued by PFS Financing Corp.

