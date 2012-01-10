BRIEF-Moody's affirms PHH's Ba2 rating; revises outlk to negative

BRIEF-South Jersey Industries qtrly GAAP EPS $0.58
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
Jan 11 PHH Corporation
* Moody's Investors Service affirmed PHH's senior unsecured debt rating and corporate family rating at Ba2 and its commercial paper rating at NP. Additionally, PHH's rating outlook for the senior unsecured debt and corporate family ratings was changed to negative from stable.
* South Jersey Industries: SJI reports FY and Q4 2016 results
* China demand doubts counter supply pinch in Chile, Indonesia (Adds comment, details, updates prices)
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian police are investigating whether the VX nerve agent used to kill Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader, was brought into the country or produced in Malaysia, the country's police chief said on Friday.