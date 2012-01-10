版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 11日 星期三 07:21 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's affirms PHH's Ba2 rating; revises outlk to negative

Jan 11 PHH Corporation

* Moody's Investors Service affirmed PHH's senior unsecured debt rating and corporate family rating at Ba2 and its commercial paper rating at NP. Additionally, PHH's rating outlook for the senior unsecured debt and corporate family ratings was changed to negative from stable.

