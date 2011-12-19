TEXT: S&P Puts PHH Corp. 'BB+/B' Ratings On CreditWatch Negative

-- Following PHH Corp.'s unsuccessful offering of $250
million in senior unsecured notes in early December 2011, we are
reassessing the company's liquidity position and financial
flexibility.
-- We are placing our ratings on PHH, including the 'BB+/B'
issuer credit ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications
while we perform this review.
-- We expect to complete our review shortly and could lower
the rating by multiple notches.
-- Our review will focus on PHH's strategy to repay senior
unsecured debt coming due over the next 15 months in light of
difficult market conditions, which may continue to worsen.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 19, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services today said it placed its ratings on PHH
Corp., including the 'BB+/B' long- and short-term issuer credit
ratings, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
The CreditWatch placement follows PHH's withdrawal of its
previously announced public offering of $250 million in senior
unsecured notes because of market conditions. (It subsequently
issued $100 million by upsizing an existing bond.)
"In light of PHH's smaller debt offering, we are reassessing
the company's liquidity and financial flexibility," said
Standard & Poor's credit analyst Rian Pressman. "PHH has $1.3
billion of unsecured debt outstanding, including $672 million of
unsecured debt maturing within the next 15 months. We believe
PHH has adequate liquidity to repay its $249 million of
convertible notes due in March 2012. However, by our
calculations, PHH will be unable to repay its $423 million of
senior unsecured notes due in March 2013 exclusively from free
corporate cash flows." We believe some of PHH's options are:
-- Raise additional funds in the public debt markets, which
might be difficult if adverse market conditions persist.
-- Sell or secure previously unencumbered assets, including
its $1.2 million of mortgage servicing rights (which we would
view as a weakening of financial flexibility), to address
longer-term debt maturities.
-- Reduce wholesale mortgage originations to generate
liquidity to use for debt repayment.
-- Extend the maturity of its current revolver past the
optional one-year extension. (If PHH's committed $525 million
credit facility is extended as expected in February 2012, it
will mature days before its $423 million of unsecured debt
matures.)
In resolving the CreditWatch, we will focus on PHH's
strategy to repay senior unsecured debt coming due over the next
15 months in light of recent difficult market conditions (which
may continue to worsen) and PHH's operations in the uncertain
U.S. residential mortgage market, which we believe have
contributed to PHH's historically high unsecured funding costs.
The uncertainty in the residential mortgage market pertains to
origination levels, pricing trends, and home values, as well as
government officials' heightened attention to mortgage-servicing
practices. We expect to complete our review shortly and could
lower the rating by multiple notches.
