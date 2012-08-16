TEXT-S&P Rates Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC Prop New Term Loan F 'B+'

Overview -- U.S.-based Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC (Pinnacle)
is issuing a new $450 million term loan F due 2018 to partially
refinance its non-extended term loan B and part of its 9.25%
senior notes due 2015.
-- We affirmed Pinnacle's 'B' corporate credit rating and
existing issue-level ratings.
-- We are assigning a 'B+' issue-level and '2' recovery
ratings to the company's new term loan F.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pinnacle
will maintain leverage under 7x, EBITDA margins in the high
teens, and adequate liquidity during the next year.
Rating Action
On Aug. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its existing ratings, including its 'B' corporate
credit rating, on Parsippany, N.J.-based Pinnacle Foods Finance
LLC. In addition, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level rating to the
company's proposed new $450 million term loan F due 2018. The
recovery rating for the facility is '2', indicating our
expectation for substantial recovery (70% to 90%) in the event
of a payment default. Our 'B+' issue level and '2' recovery
ratings remain unchanged on the company's remaining senior
secured debt. Our 'CCC+' and '6' recovery ratings remain
unchanged on the company's outstanding senior unsecured notes.
The outlook is stable.
We understand that proceeds of the proposed term loan F will
partially refinance the company's existing term loan B and part
of its 9.25% senor notes. We believe that this is a leverage
neutral transaction. As of the quarter ended June 24, 2012, the
company had roughly $2.6 billion in reported debt outstanding.
Including our adjustment for operating leases and pension and
benefit obligations, we estimate adjusted debt outstanding will
be approximately $2.8 billion.
Rationale
The ratings on Pinnacle Foods Finance LLC reflect its
'highly leveraged' financial risk profile and 'fair' business
risk profile (as defined in our criteria). Key credit factors
considered in our fair business risk assessment include our view
of Pinnacle's participation in the very competitive packaged
foods industry and limited geographic diversity (mostly in North
America), as well as Pinnacle's good market positions and
diverse products.
Although the company reduced debt by about $112 million
following its April 2012 refinancing transaction, we believe
that Pinnacle's financial profile remains highly leveraged. For
the 12 months ended June 24, 2012, leverage as measured by
adjusted total debt to EBITDA was roughly 6.6x as compared with
6.4x at fiscal year end Dec. 25, 2011. For the 12 months ended
June 24, 2012, we estimate funds from operations (FFO) to debt
was roughly 8%, unchanged from year end. These ratios are in
line with our highly leveraged indicative ratios of leverage
greater than 5x and FFO to total debt of less than 12%. We
expect Pinnacle to continue to improve its credit protection
measures with continued deleveraging
Reported net sales for the six months ended June 24, 2012
declined by about 0.2%, reflecting a 2.8% decline in volume/mix,
partially offset by higher net pricing. Adjusted EBITDA during
the first half of the year declined by about 18% from the same
prior-year period, largely due to higher commodity costs that
were not fully offset by higher net pricing and productivity. We
estimate adjusted EBITDA margin contracted for the 12 months
ended June 24, 2012 to roughly 17%, as compared with about 18%
at year end. Management estimates annualized savings of roughly
$20 million beginning in 2012 from its manufacturing
consolidation and has a supply chain productivity program in
place that targets 3% to 4% annual savings in cost of goods. As
a result of these cost savings, along with the benefits of
carry-over pricing from 2011 to offset continued raw material
inflation, we expect Pinnacle to improve its margins by year end
closer to 18%.
We also expect Pinnacle to reduce debt leverage by year end
with continued debt reduction and EBITDA improvement. Our base
case scenario assumptions include:
-- Low-single-digit revenue growth, driven by carry-over
pricing actions taken in 2011 and slight mix benefits from
innovation. We assume minimal volume growth because we believe
that elasticity will continue to pressure volumes across all
food categories, limiting substantial volume increases.
-- We assume that the company will improve EBITDA margin to
nearly 18% because pricing and cost reduction programs will
offset elevated raw material costs.
-- Positive free operating cash flow after capital
expenditures of at least $100 million with capital expenditures
of roughly $80 million.
-- At least 50% of excess cash flow applied to debt
reduction.
-- No dividends to shareholders.
Based on our forecast, we estimate that by the end of 2012,
the company's credit protection measures will improve modestly,
including leverage of approximately 6x, and FFO to total debt
will increase modestly, yet credit protection measures will
remain in line with our highly leveraged indicative ratios.
Pinnacle Foods manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio
of national and regional branded foods. Pinnacle has limited
geographic diversity, with the majority of its sales
concentrated in North America. The company competes in about 12
major categories and maintains leading share positions within
them. Some of the company's main brands include Birds Eye,
Vlasic, Duncan Hines, Van de Kamps, and Mrs. Paul's. It is our
opinion that the packaged foods industry is generally
countercyclical and that it has benefited from consumers' return
to home dining during a weak economy. Still, competition is
strong in the industry, and several of Pinnacle Foods' regional
and second-tier brands compete against larger, financially
stronger global competitors, including ConAgra Foods Inc.
(BBB/Stable/A-2) and Kraft Foods Inc. (BBB/Stable/A-2). We
believe that private-label competition remains a threat to
branded food companies, primarily in the frozen foods category,
but that Pinnacle Foods' dry foods business is less susceptible
to such competition.
Liquidity
We believe that Pinnacle Foods has 'adequate' (as defined in
our criteria) sources of liquidity to cover its needs during the
next 12 months. We expect that Pinnacle Foods' sources of
liquidity during the next 12 months will exceed its uses by more
than 1.2x and that net sources will be positive, even with a 20%
drop in EBITDA. This is based on the following information and
assumptions:
-- As of the quarter ended June 24, 2012, the company had
roughly $23 million in cash.
-- The company will draw on its revolver for peak working
capital needs during the third fiscal quarter, reflecting crop
inventory build during the summer months and ahead of the key
holiday selling season. As of June 24, 2012, the company had
roughly $117 million available under its $150 million revolving
credit facility that matures April 17, 2017.
-- We understand that the company is subject to a 5.25x net
first-lien secured net leverage covenant. We expect the company
to maintain at least a 15% EBITDA cushion.
-- Management forecasts capital expenditures of about $80
million in 2012, which we expect to be funded out of cash flow
from operations.
-- Following this transaction, the company's nearest
maturity will be the estimated $250 million remaining of the
unextended term loan B in April 2014.
-- In our view, Pinnacle has sound relationships with its
banks.
Recovery analysis
We assigned our 'B+' issue-level rating to the company's
proposed term loan F and a '2' recovery rating, indicating our
expectations for substantial recovery in the 70% to 90% range.
Our issue-level ratings on the company's other senior secured
facilities remain 'B+' with a '2' recovery. The company's senior
unsecured notes are rated 'CCC+' with a '6' recovery, indicating
our expectations for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the
event of a payment default.
For the complete recovery analysis, please refer to our
recovery report to be published following this report on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Pinnacle
will maintain leverage under 7x, EBITDA margins in the high
teens, and adequate liquidity during the next year. We could
raise the ratings if the company is able to reduce and sustain
adjusted debt to EBITDA at less than 6x. We believe this could
occur if the company restores EBITDA margins back to at least
18% driven by cost-saving initiatives while maintaining
low-single-digit sales growth and reducing debt with free cash
flow. Alternatively, we would consider lowering the ratings if
debt leverage increases to well above 7x, or if liquidity
weakens and the cushion on the company's leverage covenant falls
to less than 10%. We estimate this could occur in a scenario in
which revenues decline more than 5% and gross margins drop over
200 basis points from current levels.
