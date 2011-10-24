版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 25日 星期二 07:23 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's views PAA's possible acquisition of SemGroup as credit neutral

Oct 24 Plains All American Pipline:

* Moody's views PAA's possible acquisition of SemGroup as credit neutral

