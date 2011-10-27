TEXT: Fitch Revises Outlook on Platinum Underwriters to Negative

(The following was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Platinum Underwriters Holding Ltd. (PTP) and
subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative
from Stable. A full list of ratings is included at the end of
this release.
The revision in Outlook reflects Fitch's observation that
PTP's recent underwriting performance has exhibited
significantly greater volatility than was expected for a
(re)insurer in PTP's current rating category. Moreover,
significant upward development of PTP's incurred loss estimates
from the large catastrophe events of the first half of 2011
(1H'11) in its third quarter 2011 earnings release demonstrates
challenges the company faces in measuring and controlling
exposure to large losses.
PTP reported a combined ratio of 156.3% in the first nine
months of 2011 due to $439 million of catastrophe losses,
largely related to earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand, as well
as severe weather and tornado damage in the U.S. Included in
these losses is PTP's recently revised $98.3 million higher
estimate for 1H'11 catastrophe losses. Year-to-date catastrophe
losses represent 23.1% of the company's shareholders' equity at
year-end 2010.
Fitch notes that the reinsurance industry as a whole has
endured unusually large catastrophe losses in 2011; however,
PTP's losses from these events are significantly higher than
comparably rated peers, as measured as a percentage of earned
premiums and GAAP equity.
Fitch's ratings of PTP recognize that despite the company's
unusually poor performance in 2011, the company maintains a
longer term history of strong underwriting results and
profitability. PTP's ratings also reflect the company's solid
capitalization, moderate financial and operating leverage, as
well as its high-quality and liquid investment portfolio.
Fitch views PTP's use of financial leverage as moderate and
its historical operating earnings-based interest coverage as
good. At Sept. 30, 2011, the company's debt-to-capital ratio was
12.6% and from 2006 through 2010 the company's operating
earnings-based interest coverage averaged a strong 14.6 times
(x).
Fitch views PTP's investment portfolio as high-quality with
good liquidity characteristics. The company invests almost
entirely in fixed income and cash and short-term investments,
although at 5.7 years at Sept. 30, 2011, the duration of the
company's overall investment portfolio is somewhat higher than
many of its peers, which could expose the company to significant
unrealized investment losses if interest rates were to rise
rapidly.
Key rating triggers that could result in a ratings downgrade
include:
--Protracted declines in PTP's underwriting results that
creates a 10 percentage point unfavorable margin between PTP and
similarly rated companies over the next 12-18 months.
--Further material unfavorable development on 2011
catastrophe loss estimates.
--Material declines in capitalization that caused the
company's shareholder's equity to fall below $1.5 billion,
excluding the benefit of PTP's net unrealized investment gain
position.
Key rating triggers that could result in a Stable Outlook
include:
--Stabilization of underwriting results and a return to
underwriting profitability with volatility comparable to those
of 'A' rated peers.
--Exhibiting future loss experience on catastrophes that is
in line with similarly rated peers.
--Continued favorable to stable reserve development on prior
losses.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Platinum Underwriters Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
Platinum Underwriters Finance, Inc.
--IDR at 'A-';
--7.50% series B senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'.
Platinum Underwriters Bermuda Ltd.
--IFS at 'A'.
Platinum Underwriters Reinsurance, Inc.
--IFS at 'A'.