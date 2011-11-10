TEXT: S&P Affirms PMI Trading 'BBB' Foreign, 'A-' Local Currency Ratings

(The following was released by the rating agency)
-- PMI, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PEMEX, acts
as PEMEX's trading arm for petrochemical and refined purchases
and sales internationally.
-- We view PMI's operations as an integrated business with
PEMEX, given the latter's ownership and status as most important
client to PMI's subsidiaries.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' and 'A-' foreign and local
currency corporate credit ratings on PMI, mirroring those on
PEMEX.
-- The stable outlook reflects our belief that PMI will
continue to operate as an integrated business with PEMEX.
MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 10, 2011--Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'BBB'
foreign currency and 'A-' local currency corporate credit
ratings on P.M.I. Trading Ltd (PMI). The outlook is stable.
"Our ratings on PMI are based on our view of the company as
integrated with PEMEX," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Fabiola Ortiz.
Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX; foreign currency:
BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--) is the
Mexico-based, government-owned oil company. The ratings are
supported by PMI's indirect full ownership by PEMEX.
Moreover, Pemex Refinacion and PEMEX Gas y Petroquimica
Basica (PGPB) are PMI's main clients, and its operations follow
PEMEX's operating needs; it has aligned its risk management
policies and practices with those of PEMEX; and PEMEX could
fully back PMI's funding requirements if necessary.
PEMEX directly owns 48.50% of PMI. PMI Holdings Petroleos
Espana S.L. (not rated) owns 50.5%, and PMI Norteamerica S.A. de
C.V. (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--; local currency:
A-/Stable/--) owns 1%. PEMEX also controls these two entities.
Moreover, PMI's financial results are consolidated into PEMEX's
financial statements.
PMI is the commercial arm of PEMEX in the international
energy market, managing PEMEX's imports and exports of refined
and petrochemical products. It is mostly dedicated to attending
to PEMEX's needs as its only client.
Although PMI has implemented its own policies for risk
management, with experienced personnel that interacts regularly
with senior management and the board of directors of PEMEX, it
conducts its operations under detailed policies aligned with
PEMEX's risk management practices.
The stable outlook reflects our belief that PMI will
continue to operate as an integrated business within PEMEX.
