版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 7日 星期五 14:09 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's takes rating actions on Portuguese banks; outlook negative

Oct 7 Portuguese banks:

* Moody's takes rating actions on Portuguese banks; outlook negative

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐