版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 06:41 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's assigns an A2 rating to Praxair's new notes

July 31 Moody's Investors Service assigned an A2 rating to $500 million of 2.2% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Praxair, Inc. (Praxair).

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐