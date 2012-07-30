BRIEF-Moody's assigns an A2 rating to Praxair's new notes

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Moody's Investors Service assigned an A2 rating to $500 million of 2.2% senior unsecured notes due 2022 issued by Praxair, Inc. (Praxair).
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017