TEXT: S&P Assigns 'BB' Rtg To Pacific Rubiales' New Nts, Affirms CCR

-- PRE's operating performance continues to be strong, in our view, as the company's revenue grew by the triple digits and its profitability continued to improve in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

-- We are assigning a 'BB' rating to the company's $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2021, while affirming our 'BB' corporate credit and debt ratings on the company.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that PRE will continue to post strong financial and operating performance.

MEXICO CITY (Standard & Poor's) Dec. 5, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' rating to the $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 of Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. (PRE), while affirming the corporate credit and debt ratings on the company at 'BB'.

The outlook remained stable.

"The affirmation is based on our expectation that PRE will continue to show strong operating and financial performance after the anticipated conversion of 98.9% of its debentures and its new offering of $300 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2021," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Fabiola Ortiz. "We see this transaction as opportunistic, given that PRE has enough cash to face its debt maturities in the next 12 months.

Cash on hand was $325.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2011, and debt maturities for the next 12 months total $7.9 million.

The holders of the convertible debentures due Aug. 29, 2013, had an incentive to convert their 8% C$240 million debentures in advance. The period for anticipating the conversion of the debentures expired on Nov. 29, 2011, with a conversion rate of 98.9%.

To take advantage of the current low interest rates and the good positioning of PRE in the financial markets, the company will issue an additional $300 million in unsecured senior notes.

With this, the company's total long-term debt will be $750 million, with $450 million due in 2016 and $300 million due in 2021.

The new notes will have a bullet payment in 2021. The old notes will continue to require amortization payments in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Our ratings on PRE reflect our view of a "fair" business profile, given the company's short track record and heavy concentration in the Colombian region. PRE is still a small, though growing, exploration and production company when compared with other large regional and local players.

Recent and expected strong growth in production and reserves, strong liquidity, an experienced management team, and a significant financial profile support the rating.

PRE, which began operations in 2007, is Colombia's second-largest producer of heavy crude oil and natural gas.

We assess the financial profile of the company as "significant." Our adjusted debt includes asset retirement obligations, operating leases, the ship-or-pay obligation of the company to guarantee full payment on its Oleoducto de los Llanos (ODL) and Bicentenario loans, and the proportion of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures classified as equity.

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that PRE will continue executing on its organic and geographic diversification growth strategies.

