BRIEF-Moody's Determines No Negative Rating Impact Due to Collateral Posting for Swap on Preferred Term Securities XXI, LTD.

BRIEF-Ford invests in Argo AI, a new artificial intelligence company
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 10 Ford Motor Co plans to invest $1 billion over the next five years in tech startup Argo AI with the target of developing an autonomous vehicle for production by 2021, the companies announced at a press conference on Friday.