版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 7日 星期一 07:07 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's Determines No Negative Rating Impact Due to Collateral Posting for Swap on Preferred Term Securities XXI, LTD.

Nov 6 Preferred Term Securities XXI, Ltd.:

* Moody's Determines No Negative Rating Impact Due to Collateral Posting for Swap on Preferred Term Securities XXI, LTD.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐