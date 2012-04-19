TEXT-S&P Rates Prospect Medical's $325M Sr Secd Nts 'B-' (Recov: 5)

Overview
-- U.S.-based hospital operator Prospect Medical Holdings is
refinancing existing debt and redeeming its preferred stock.
-- Operating trends continue to strengthen, and despite
higher debt, pro forma leverage will only increase to about 3x
from our original 2.3x expectation.
-- We are assigning our 'B-' issue-level rating and '5'
recovery rating to Prospect's proposed $325 million senior
secured notes. We are affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating
and positive outlook.
-- Our positive rating outlook reflects our belief that the
recent acquisition of Nix Health System, the net proceeds of
provider tax programs, and disproportionate share payments may
exceed our baseline expectation, leading to an improvement in
the company's financial risk profile within one year.
Rating Action
On April 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
assigned its 'B-' issue-level rating and '5' recovery rating to
Prospect's proposed $325 million senior secured facility.
We also affirmed our ratings on Los Angeles-based Prospect
Medical Holdings Inc., including the 'B' corporate credit
rating. The rating outlook is positive.
The affirmation is based on our updated expectation for 2012
operating results, incorporating the higher debt levels after
the financing and higher EBITDA because of our current
understanding about the level of expected supplemental payments.
New debt will include the elimination of Brotman Medical
Center's nonrecourse debt, debt-financed repayment of preferred
stock, and extension of debt maturities. We now believe
Prospect's debt-to-EBITDA ratio will be about 3.0x by the end of
2012, compared with our prior expectation of about 2.3x. We
still believe Prospect can pay down more debt.
Rationale
The ratings on Prospect reflect an "aggressive" (according
to our criteria) financial risk profile. While lease-adjusted
debt to EBITDA was 3.2x at the end of 2011 (stronger than ranges
normally associated with an aggressive financial risk profile),
we believe the loss or reduction of any of the various provider
tax and disproportionate share payment programs could have a
large impact on Prospect's financial risk profile. The financial
profile could improve this year to more in line with a
significant financial risk assessment, but sustaining a better
financial risk profile could depend on the future of California
and Texas's supplemental payments, states from which Prospect
receives significant subsidy payments. While we are highly
confident in the estimations of payments Prospect will receive
over the next year or so, the long-term future of these programs
is unclear.
In our opinion, Prospect has a "vulnerable" business risk
profile because of its relatively undiversified business
portfolio, its concentration of risk in a small number of
hospitals, and its exposure to third-party reimbursement risk.
Although the Nix acquisition (closed Feb. 1, 2012) modestly
eases Prospect's concentration in California from 100% of
revenues down to about 85% on a pro forma basis, reimbursement
risk from third-party payors is a very influential factor
affecting future earnings and cash flow. If reimbursement
declines or lags expense increases, Prospect's total
profitability could decline if supplemental payments do not
overcome this potential deficit. Prospect's medical group
business also is vulnerable to cuts in the Medicare Advantage
program and subject to capitation risk, although this risk is
reduced by sub-capitation.
We expect Prospect to generate about $10 million to $15
million free cash flow in 2012 after covering its capital
expenditures and acquisition costs. With the Nix acquisition
completed, we do not expect Prospect to make any additional
acquisitions in the next year, but expect it to focus on
integrating Nix and further improving the financial performance
of Brotman Medical Center. We expect 2012 revenues to increase
by about 16% from 2011. This estimate includes a partial year of
the Nix operations, an adjustment for an accounting change for
the provision for bad debts, our expectation for Medicare and
Medicaid disproportionate share payments, gross receipts from
the provider fee program in California, and receipts from the
new program replacing the Upper Payment Limit Program in Texas.
These factors, plus our expectation for some improvement in
Brotman from the opening of a new sub-acute care unit and
improved patient volume result in our expectation that
Prospect's lease-adjusted EBITDA margin can improve to about 17%
in 2012 from about 10% in 2011. The vast majority of this
improvement is from fluctuations in supplemental payments and,
to a small extent, an improvement in operating performance at
the facility level. We expect margins to trend lower in
subsequent years to about 15%, despite unexpected changes in the
supplemental programs or acquisitions.
Liquidity
We view Prospect's liquidity as adequate, with cash inflows
likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next couple of years.
The key highlights of the company's liquidity profile, based on
our criteria, are: -- We expect sources of liquidity in 2012 to
exceed uses by 1.4x. This includes the use of cash to fund the
acquisitions of Nix and most of the remaining interest in
Brotman that was owned by minority investors.
-- We expect Prospect to have full availability of its
revolving credit facility and to generate about $45 million of
fund from operation. Uses of cash include about $15 million for
capital expenditures and to cover working capital needs in 2012.
-- Even if EDITBA declines by 15%, we expect liquidity
sources to continue exceeding uses.
-- We believe Prospect has only a limited ability to cope
with a low-probability, high-impact event.
-- When the pending financing is completed, Prospect will
not contend with any significant debt maturities until 2019.
-- We expect the cushion on bank covenants to remain above
15%.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Prospect Medical
Holdings, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible
following the release of this report.
Outlook
Our positive rating outlook on Prospect reflects our belief
that the company could perform above our baseline scenario and
improve its financial risk profile beyond our expectation of
about 3x. The status of the supplemental payments Prospect's
hospitals receive will be a key factor in considering an
upgrade. Other considerations supporting a revision of our
financial risk profile assessment to "significant" from
"aggressive" include an easing dependence on supplemental
payments and sustained adjusted leverage at 3x or less, a level
we believe would provide some reasonable variability with
regards to supplemental payments. This assumes Prospect makes no
acquisitions and suffers no significant reimbursement cuts
during that time.
However, we could lower our rating if Prospect's financials
deteriorate to the point where it does not produce free cash
flow, resulting in thin available liquidity and covenant issues.
We believe a 500-basis-point margin decline, possibly resulting
from cuts to Medicare or Medicaid including disproportionate
share payments, could cause this to occur.