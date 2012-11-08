TEXT-S&P Revises Prospect Medical 'B' Rtg Outlook To Stable From Pos

Overview
-- U.S.-based hospital operator Prospect Medical Holdings
Inc. is paying a 100% debt-financed dividend to its owners. The
dividend is being funded through a $100 million add-on to
Prospect's existing senior secured notes.
-- This unexpected event is inconsistent with our
expectation that Prospect's financial profile was on a path to
improve.
-- We are revising the outlook on the 'B' corporate credit
rating to stable from positive. We are affirming the corporate
credit rating as well as our 'B-' issue-level rating on the
senior secured debt.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view of the
company's more aggressive financial policy and our belief that
the company's financial risk profile will remain "aggressive"
for the foreseeable future.
Rating Action
On Nov. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised
its rating outlook on Los Angeles, Calif.-based Prospect Medical
Holdings Inc. to stable from positive. We also affirmed the 'B'
corporate credit rating. The issue-level rating on the senior
secured notes is 'B-' (one notch below the corporate credit
rating), with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our
expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of
payment default. Rationale The ratings on Prospect Medical
Holdings Inc. reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk
profile (based on our criteria).
The company has a relatively undiversified business
portfolio, a concentration of risk in a small number of
hospitals, and a significant exposure to third-party
reimbursement risk. We consider the financial risk profile as
"aggressive," reflecting our expectation for pro forma leverage
of about 4.5x and that it will remain above 4x through 2013.
This measure incorporates the inherent risks associated with the
company's reliance on the various provider tax and
disproportionate share payment programs that could have a large
impact on Prospect's financial risk profile. Prospect owns and
operates seven hospitals, five of which are in southern
California, and a medical group business.
The ratings reflect our expectation of an estimated 20%
increase in revenue in fiscal-year 2012. This estimate includes
a partial year of the Nix Health Care System operations
(acquisition closed Feb. 1, 2012), an adjustment for an
accounting change for the provision for bad debts, our
expectation for Medicare and Medicaid disproportionate share
payments, gross receipts from the provider fee program in
California, and receipts from the new program replacing the
Upper Payment Limit Program in Texas. We expect Prospect to
recognize a significant amount of revenue from these sources in
the fourth quarter of fiscal-year 2012.
We expect these events to be the major catalysts driving
EBITDA up to about $100 million for 2012, compared with $60
million in 2011. We expect the resultant leverage of about 3x
and about $10 million to $15 million of free cash flow after
capital expenditures. For 2013, we expect total revenue to
increase about 8%. This measure includes the impact of a full
year of the operations of Nix. We expect some improvement in
patient volume as a result of operational improvements and new
service offerings at the Brotman facility, coupled with minimal
rate increases to support a 3% to 4% organic growth rate of its
hospital business.
With the Nix acquisition completed, we do not expect
Prospect to make any additional acquisitions in the next year,
but believe the company will focus on integrating Nix and on
further improving the financial performance of Brotman Medical
Center. We expect Prospect's EBITDA margin will be about 15% in
2013, about the same level as what we expect for 2012. We expect
the new debt issued in the first fiscal quarter of 2013 to cause
leverage to increase to about 4.5x. The ability of Prospect to
sustain its financial risk profile is highly dependent on the
future of California and Texas' supplemental payments, states
from which Prospect receives significant subsidy payments. While
we are highly confident in the estimations of payments Prospect
will receive over the next year or so, the long-term future of
these programs is unclear.
We view Prospect's business risk as "vulnerable" because of
its small, undiversified portfolio of only seven hospitals, five
of which are in Southern California. The company's medical group
business generates about one-third of total revenues, a figure
we expect will decline over time because we expect management
will focus its growth efforts on the hospital segment. Although
the Nix acquisition modestly eased Prospect's concentration in
California from 100% of revenues down to 85% on a pro forma
basis, reimbursement risk from third-party payors is a very
influential factor affecting future earnings and cash flow. If
reimbursement declines or lags expense increases, Prospect's
total profitability could decline if supplemental payments do
not overcome this potential deficit. Prospect's medical group
business is also vulnerable to cuts in the Medicare Advantage
program and to capitation risk, although this risk is reduced by
sub-capitation.
Liquidity
We view Prospect's liquidity as adequate, with cash inflows
likely to exceed mandatory uses over the next couple of years.
Our assessment of the company's liquidity profile incorporates
the following expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity to exceed uses by 1.75x.
-- Sources exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by 20%.
-- Sources of liquidity include about $45 million of
unadjusted operating cash flow before capital expenses. We
expect Prospect to have excess cash reserves that they can use
to supplement liquidity needs.
-- We expect Prospect to have full availability of its $50
million revolving credit facility.
-- We expect uses of cash to include capital expenditures
averaging $10 million to $15 million per year. We expect
Prospect to generate about $25 million of free cash flow. This
excludes both the proceeds of the pending debt financing
proceeds and the use of those proceeds to pay a dividend.
-- Prospect does not have any significant debt maturities
until 2019.
-- We expect the cushion on bank covenants to remain above
15%. Recovery analysis Our issue-level rating on Prospect's
senior secured notes is 'B-' (one notch below the corporate
credit rating on Prospect Medical), with a recovery rating of
'5', indicating the expectation for modest (10% to 30%) recovery
in the event of a payment default.
Outlook
The rating outlook is stable. We expect that the company's
low single-digit organic growth rate coupled with the risks and
uncertainty associated with its supplemental payments from
Medicare and Medicaid will result in little change in the
company's financial risk profile. This view incorporates our
belief that reducing leverage is not as high a priority as we
previously believed given the additional debt incurred to pay a
dividend to its owners only a short time after the repayment of
preferred stock held by the same parties.
Although unlikely because of our view that reimbursement
pressure and risks associated with disproportionate share
payments limit growth prospects, we believe a rating upgrade is
possible if the company can reduce leverage below 3.5x and
increase funds from operations to total debt to around 20%.
Absent any change in financial policy that would favor debt
repayment, we believe it would take an increase in its margin of
over 500 basis points to achieve this level. However, we could
lower our rating if Prospect's financials deteriorate to the
point where it does not produce free cash flow and leverage
increases to above 5x, resulting in thin available liquidity and
covenant issues.
We believe a 200-basis-point margin decline, possibly
resulting from cuts to Medicare or Medicaid, including
disproportionate share payments, could cause this to occur.
