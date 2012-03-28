版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 29日 星期四 06:31 BJT

BRIEF: Moody's rates Prudential's new shelf registration (sr debt at (P)Baa2/positive outlook)

March 29 Prudential:

