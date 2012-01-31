Moody's lowers Qantas rating; Qantas reaffirms strong financial status

SYDNEY Jan 31 Ratings agency Moody's cut its rating of Australia's Qantas Airways by one notch to Baa3, citing pressure from high fuel prices, strong competition and a difficult operating environment.

Moody's said its expectation for Qantas debt to EBITDA staying above the 3.75x Baa2 rating threshold for at least the next two years and the absence of adequate levels of free cash flow contributed to the rating cut.

Despite the rating cut, Qantas, along with Southwest Airlines, are the only two global airlines boasting the investment grade rating.

"we expect Qantas' financial profile to remain outside the range required for the previous Baa2 rating, particularly over the next several years as it undergoes significant fleet re-investment", said Ian Lewis, Moody's vice president and senior credit officer.

Qantas, in a statement after the Moody's move, reaffirmed its strong financial position.

"With operating cash flow strengthening this financial year, a cash balance of more than $3 billion and the ability to adjust capital investment as appropriate, the Qantas Group remains in a strong funding position," it said.

It added it had mandated financing in place for its 2011-2012 aircraft deliveries and intends to fund the balance of its future capital commitments from operating cash flow, cash reserves and available debt.

In November Qantas warned of a fall in first-half profits of at least 50 percent as a series of strikes, the grounding of the fleet and high fuel bills take their toll.

It expected an underlying profit before tax of between A$140 million ($147.99 million) and A$190 million in the six months to December compared with A$417 million a year ago.

"There has been a significant deterioration in the global aviation operating environment over the past 12 months," Qantas said. "Fuel prices have reached the highs of 2008 again and remain at elevated levels, adding around $450 million to the Group's fuel bill in the first half of 2011/12 and the sovereign debt crisis in Europe has brought further uncertainty to global travel markets."

Before the Moody's move, Qantas shares ended 1.25 percent lower at A$1.575 compared with a 0.2 percent fall for the broader index.