S&P revises Qantas outlook to negative on higher risk; rating affirmed

(The following was released by the ratings agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 31, 2011-Standard &
Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has revised its
outlook on Qantas Airways Ltd. to negative from stable. We also
affirmed the 'BBB/A-3' corporate credit rating.
"The outlook revision reflects our view of the uncertainty
concerning the severity of the negative impact on Qantas
following the protracted industrial relations dispute, which has
included the grounding of its entire fleet," said Standard &
Poor's credit analyst Danielle Kremzer.
We believe that the current industrial relations dispute is
more severe than we originally anticipated. In our view, the
industrial relations dispute presents possible downside risk to
the rating, given the potential for ongoing negative
reputational damage to the airline, and more importantly, the
potential impact on the airline's market position as a result of
customer reaction or competitor response. Further, Qantas'
relationship with employees or unions, if not improved, we
believe raises uncertainty over Qantas' cost structure over
time.
The negative outlook reflects our view of the negative
impact on Qantas' business profile from the protracted
industrial relations dispute. It also comes at a time when the
airline industry faces the challenges of a slowing global
economy and still-high fuel prices. The ratings would likely be
lowered if:
-- We believe that Qantas' business profile will weaken
over a prolonged period;
-- There were to be any major missteps in executing the new
international strategies, in particular the new Asian premium
airline;
-- The operating environment continues to weaken to an
extent that saw Qantas' ratio of adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) to debt fall to below 20% or remain below 25% for longer
than expected; or
-- Qantas' unrestricted cash or cash equivalents declined
to below A$2 billion.
On the other hand, a return to stable outlook could result
from the company achieving greater clarity over its cost
structure, and the extent of any significant damage to customer
brand and loyalty, and its relationships with unions and
employees.
The rating on Qantas continues to reflect our favorable
opinion of the airline's successful dual-brand strategy, leading
position in Australia's domestic and international airline
market, and strong liquidity. These strengths are offset by the
company's underperforming international business; its
participation in the competitive, cyclical, and
capital-intensive airline industry; and the increasing
competition across its route network.