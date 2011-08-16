S&PBULLETIN: Qantas ratings unchanged after international plan

(The following was released by the ratings agency)

MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Qantas Airways Ltd. (BBB/Negative/A-3) are not immediately affected by the company's announcement today on its new international strategy. The rating outlook on Qantas remains negative, reflecting our opinion of the uncertain trading conditions facing the company, including the timing of a sustained recovery, volatility in fuel prices, and increasing competition for its key routes. We will review today's announced strategy, including our expectations of how the strategy will position the international business, in the context of the company's yet-to-be-released fiscal 2011 financial results. Our focus will be on, among other factors, the impact of the strategy on our expectations for Qantas' 2012 performance and beyond; the impact of the initiatives on the funding and timeframe for its capital-expenditure program; and any impact on its strong liquidity.