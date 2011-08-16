S&PBULLETIN: Qantas ratings unchanged after international plan

Israel's Delek agrees to buy Canada's Ithaca Energy
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
(The following was released by the ratings agency)
MELBOURNE (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 16, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Qantas Airways Ltd. (BBB/Negative/A-3) are not immediately affected by the company's announcement today on its new international strategy. The rating outlook on Qantas remains negative, reflecting our opinion of the uncertain trading conditions facing the company, including the timing of a sustained recovery, volatility in fuel prices, and increasing competition for its key routes. We will review today's announced strategy, including our expectations of how the strategy will position the international business, in the context of the company's yet-to-be-released fiscal 2011 financial results. Our focus will be on, among other factors, the impact of the strategy on our expectations for Qantas' 2012 performance and beyond; the impact of the initiatives on the funding and timeframe for its capital-expenditure program; and any impact on its strong liquidity.
Feb 6 Israel's Delek Group said it had offered $524 million for the 80 percent of shares in Canadian oil producer Ithaca Energy Inc it does not already own in an agreed takeover bid.
* Ithaca Energy - Entered into definitive agreement with Delek group of cash takeover bid for all common shares of Ithaca not currently owned by Delek for C$1.95 per share
DUBAI, Feb 6 Most stock markets in the Gulf moved little in early trade on Monday because of flat global equity markets and crude oil prices, but Dubai outperformed on the back of advances in mid-to-large sized companies.