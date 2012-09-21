版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 08:31 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's confirms RAAM Global Energy at Caa1

Sept 21 Moody's Investors Service confirmed RAAM Global Energy Company's (RAAM) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) at Caa1 and its senior secured note rating at Caa2.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐