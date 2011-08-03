BRIEF-Moody's comments on Real Mex `s agreement with lenders and interest payment

BRIEF-BGC Partners Q4 earnings per share $0.06
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
August 3 Real Mex Restaurants:
* Moody's comments on Real Mex `s agreement with lenders and interest payment
* BGC Partners reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Ford Motor - National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is continuing to conduct its evaluation with respect to the model year 2022-2025 standards
Feb 9 Corn Flakes maker Kellogg Co's adjusted quarterly profit topped Wall Street estimates, helped by cost cuts and improving demand for its snack products in the United States, its largest market.