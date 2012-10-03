版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Moody's places Regions on review for upgrade (senior at Ba3)

Oct 4 Moody's Investors Service placed the long-term ratings of Regions Financial Corporation and its subsidiaries on review for upgrade. Regions Financial Corporation is rated Ba3 for senior debt and B1 for subordinated debt and its lead operating bank, Regions Bank has a standalone bank financial strength rating of D+, which maps to a baseline credit assessment of ba1.

